United Community Bank Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

United Community Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 1,389,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,494,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

