Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $1,284,225.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at $45,040,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $7,464,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,040,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Utz Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

