Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 153,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 121,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

