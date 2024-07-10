VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 137,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 179,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,346 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

