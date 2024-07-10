Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,033. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

