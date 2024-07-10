Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 342,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 364,929 shares.The stock last traded at $69.88 and had previously closed at $69.49.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- This Tech Stock Can Set a Multiyear High with AI-Powered Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.