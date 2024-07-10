Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 342,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 364,929 shares.The stock last traded at $69.88 and had previously closed at $69.49.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 966,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,553,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

