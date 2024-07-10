Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Position Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.48. 5,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,368. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.17. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

