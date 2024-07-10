Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Position Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.48. 5,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,368. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.17. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- About the Markup Calculator
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.