Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.08

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VTGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.08 and last traded at $115.03, with a volume of 73681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,430,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.