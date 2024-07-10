Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.08

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.08 and last traded at $115.03, with a volume of 73681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,430,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

