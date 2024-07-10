Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.43 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Velas has a market cap of $19.43 million and $707,953.33 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00045591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,609,702,162 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.