Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) to Strong-Buy

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:URE opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 11.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$122,300.09. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$121,402.00. Also, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$122,300.09. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $382,708. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

