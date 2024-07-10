Ventum Financial Trims NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Target Price to C$12.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Ventum Financial from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXE. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.14.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$12.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NexGen Energy

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

