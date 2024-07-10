Ventum Financial Trims NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Target Price to C$12.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Ventum Financial from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXE. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.14.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXE
NexGen Energy Stock Performance
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at NexGen Energy
In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.