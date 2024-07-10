Verge Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $62.92 million and $1.92 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,593.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.51 or 0.00572121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00112419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00269650 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00038282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064601 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.