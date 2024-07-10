Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,213,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,273,472 shares.The stock last traded at $12.58 and had previously closed at $12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. William Blair started coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Vestis Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Vestis news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen acquired 8,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,137.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,892.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,200 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $438,230.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Vestis by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 1st quarter worth about $4,290,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vestis by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

