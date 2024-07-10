Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. 7,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,141. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $242.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

