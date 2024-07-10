VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:QQQN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $29.96.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile
