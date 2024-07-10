VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:USTB)

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1963 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,694. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
