VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:USTB)

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1963 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,694. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

