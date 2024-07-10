VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1187 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CSB stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. 28,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,852. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $286.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

