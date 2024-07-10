VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1187 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CSB stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. 28,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,852. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $286.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
