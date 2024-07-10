VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GLOW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.