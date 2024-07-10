Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.90

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Victrex Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Victrex
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.