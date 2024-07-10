Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

