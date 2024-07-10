Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $258.53 and last traded at $261.51. 2,770,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,807,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

