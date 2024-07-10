Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $961,454.95.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40.

On Monday, May 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. 12,159,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,076,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.