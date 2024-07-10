Voyager Token (VGX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26.63 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and $4.07 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 454,403,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,931,011 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
