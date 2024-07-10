Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,627,000 after acquiring an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,688,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $242.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

