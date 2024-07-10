Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Waters were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $2,773,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Waters by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 95,577 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Waters by 2,134.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Trading Up 0.9 %

WAT stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.62. 51,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.