Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $118,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:MTUM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.96. The company had a trading volume of 305,522 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

