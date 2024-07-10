Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,362,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,116,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,759. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

