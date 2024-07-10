Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 637.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 809,803 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $2,197,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.