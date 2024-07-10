Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $129,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,841,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,619,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,445,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,501,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 143,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PFF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,718. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

