Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $177,000 in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

