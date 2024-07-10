Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,412. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $264.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.38.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
