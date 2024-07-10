Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.97

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 334423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

