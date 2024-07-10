Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 410.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $1,620,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.00. 421,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,136. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $344.77.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.20.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

