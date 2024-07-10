Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 587 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. 3,734,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

