Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,867,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $272.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,034. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $273.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.23. The stock has a market cap of $408.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

