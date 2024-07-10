Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $280,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Read Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.