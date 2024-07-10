Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.