Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 142.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.49. 336,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

