Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 293.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.02. 2,575,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average of $137.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

