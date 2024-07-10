Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,950 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 567.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 790,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,570. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

