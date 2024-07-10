Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

