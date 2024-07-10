Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. 3,948,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,122. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.