Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 25,902 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,902 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.48. 1,222,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,949. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $156.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.