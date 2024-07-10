Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,798 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,516. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Read Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.