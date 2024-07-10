Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,576 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. 379,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,894. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

