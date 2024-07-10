Wormhole One Day Volume Reaches $42.18 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $519.06 million and $42.18 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.30161048 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $42,041,400.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

