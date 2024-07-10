X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans $0.72 Dividend

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7203 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. 49,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,707. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
