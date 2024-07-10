ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $440,214.38 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. ZClassic has a market cap of $440,214.38 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00040474 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00040043 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

