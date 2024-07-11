1,000 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Trading Up 3.2 %

CUBE traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.56. 243,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,712. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

