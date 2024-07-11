16,914 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,161,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,764,000 after buying an additional 96,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.45. 91,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,646. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.35.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

